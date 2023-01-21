Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan national women team has returned home after taking part in the FourNation Cup 2023 held in Saudi Arabia. The runnerup team of the Women’s International Friendly Tournament reached Lahore Airport from Dammam via Bahrain on a foreign airline flight. The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) officials were present at the airport to welcome the national women team. Chairman Normalisation Committee Haroon Malik along with NC members welcomed the women team here at Football House. Pakistan women stood second in the FourNation Cup. They beat Comoros in the first encounter, but the match against hosts Saudi Arabia ended in a draw while they had to face defeat against Mauritius in the second match on January 15.