What I’m saying is mostly the truth, there are certain things I would lie about, certain very important things.

–Robert Durst

Robert Durst was an American real-estate heir who had become a suspect in the disappearance of his first wife back in 1982. He was a suspect in the murder of his neighbor in 2003 as well but was acquitted until eventually he was convicted of the murder of his friend in 2021. His life revolved around cross-dressing as a fugitive with a $100 million in assets and was found to be engaging in behaviors like urinating in public, disguising himself as a mute woman, beating his wife, forcing her to have an abortion, beheading a man as he sat in his pool of blood, writing a note to the police informing them of a ‘cadaver’ who was reportedly one of his closet friend and he pretty much confessed to all of it in HBO’s 2015 mini-series investigating his life story and the accusations levelled against him.