LAHORE - Marhaba Laboratories CEO Hakeem Muhammad Usman has assured Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) General Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair of his full support for the development and promotion of cycling and other sports.

Moazzam Klair, whose mission is to make the nation healthy and revive herbal products, has thanked Hakeem Usman, Chief Executive of Marhaba Laboratories, for making the National Track Cycling Championship a huge success. Moazzam thanked Hakeem Usman and his company for their appreciable contribution for the development of cycling and other sports in Pakistan.

Hakeem Usman assured Moazzam of all-out cooperation of Marhaba Laboratories regarding betterment of cycling and other sports in future. Irshad Bhatti, Marketing Manager of Marhaba, was also present on this occasion and the delegation also discussed the upcoming Road Cycling Championship, which is being held in Peshawar