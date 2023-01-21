Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operation against adulterated milk in the city and disposed of 1,080 litres of impure milk during inspection of 171 milk carrier vehicles, here on Friday.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik, dairy safety teams placed screening pickets at six entry and exit points of Lahore including Gajjumata, Ada Plot, Babu Sabu Interchange, Ravi Toll Plaza, Saggian Bridge and Sundar Multan Road. Muddassir Malik said that the quality of 223,840 litres of milk was examined by modern lactoscan machines during the operation. As many as 27 maunds of milk was discarded after proving contamination of polluted water, hazardous powdered and urea in the milk during the tests. He said that adulterated ingredients are usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk. He further said that the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users’ health.