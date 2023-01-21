Share:

LAHORE - Platinum Homes/Master Paints and Remington Pharma qualified for the main final of Maj Gen Saeed-uzZaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup sponsored by JS Bank after winning their respective semifinals here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday.

In the first semifinal, Platinum Homes/Master Paints edged past Diamond Paints/ Sheikhoo Steel by 9-8. For the winning side, AmirrezaBehboudi fired in fabulous four goals while Qadeer Ashfaq and Sufi Muhammad Haroon banged in a brace each and Agha Musa Ali Khan struck one goal.

Nico Roberts though played well for Diamond Paints/Nagina Group and smashed in superb six goals and Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) thrashed in two goals, yet their efforts couldn’t yield fruit for their side, which lost the crucial match by 8-9. Raja Mikaeel Sami and Ahmad Bilal Riaz supervised the match as field umpires.

The second semifinal saw Remington Pharma defeating FG/Din Polo by 5-3½. In-form Hamza Mawaz Khan smashed five superb goals. His teammates Raja Jalal Arsalan and Shah ShamylAlam converted two and one goal respectively. For the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Jalal Arslan thrashed two goals and Shah Shamylconverted one. AmirrezaBehboudi and Raja Sami Ullah officiated the match as field umpires.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Black Horse Paints defeated Pindi Express by 5-4½. Hissam Ali Hyder and Adul Rehman Monnoo played outstanding polo for Black Horse Paints and hammered three and two goals respectively. For Pindi Express, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Mikaeel Sami hammered a hattrick and Nazar Dean Ali Khan struck one. AmirrezaBehboudi and Raja Jalal Arslan were the field umpires.

A good number of players and families were present at the ground to enjoy the polo matches in the cold weather. Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), JS Bank Regional Head Majid Qureshi, Team Leader Zubair Ehsan Khan and Kashif Butt and others witnessed and enjoyed the enthralling encounters.