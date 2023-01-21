Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Pir Muhammad Aminul Hasnat Shah is expected to joint Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today (Saturday).

Mr Shah, who has served as minister of state for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony during the previous tenure of PML-N government from 2013-18, would announce his decision at an event in his hometown, Bhera. A huge number of his followers is also expected to join the PTI.

Meanwhile, the PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhary, would extend a warm welcome to the former minister to their party.

The development would be blow to the PML-N as general elections are scheduled to be held later this year as tenure of the current National Assembly ends in August.

In a tweet, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has termed the Mr Hasnat’s decision to join PTI “very important”. He said “Pir Sahib” and his family had influence in all over Pakistan, including Sargodha and Rawalpindi division.