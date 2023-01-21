Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad police have expedited stern legal action against the traffic rules violators and issued 2,303 fine tickets to road users during the last 24 hours, a police public relations officer said on Friday. Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad capital police expedited stern action against traffic rules violators to implement the traffic rules and maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the city. Various police teams issued 2,303 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules in which 139 challan were issued over lane violations, 27 for red signal violations, 158 for using mobile phone during driving, 16 for amateur driving, 02 over violation of one-way, 47 driving on the wrong side of the road, 03 for violation of zebra crossing, 93 for not fastening seat belts, 87 for having tinted glasses, 02 for emitting smoke, 450 for having fancy number plates, 225 bikers for riding without helmets and 235 motorists for violations of different traffic rules. Strict action would be taken against traffic rules violators. Islamabad capital police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation of traffic rules irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. Islamabad capital police are utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He also appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules. The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure lives of people, he maintained.