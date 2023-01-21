Share:

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon underwent angioplasty at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Saturday.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader was shifted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. Sources said the 48-year-old Sharjeel Memon underwent angioplasty and he was stable after the procedure.

Mr Memon, who is member of the Sindh Assembly since 2008, was re-elected to the provincial assembly as a candidate of the PPP from PS-63 (Hyderabad-II) in the 2018 general election.