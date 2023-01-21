Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh Chapter have agreed to work as coalition partners for the election of the mayor of Karachi city and by-elections in the Sindh province.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani and President PML-N Sindh Syed Shah Muhammad Shah in Karachi on Saturday.

Shah Muhammad Shah assured that PML will fully support Pakistan People’s Party in mayor election. while Saeed Ghani said it is right of every party to form a coalition for election, however being the single largest party, the mayor should be from PPP.