LAHORE - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Friday the Election Commission of Pakistan would appoint caretaker setup in Punjab and every party would have to accept it. Addressing a gathering at Pajian Pind near here, he said that provincial elections would be held before general elections.

Commenting on the statement of Pervez Elahi about the ECP, Kaira said that every party would have to accept the decision of Election Commission. He said there was rule of the constitution which clarified that the ECP would decide about the caretaker chief minister in case the chief minister and the opposition leader failed to reach in consensus on the name for caretaker CM.

He said the PTI knew its popularity especially after the local bodies elections in Karachi and hoped the PTI would face defeat in the provincial elections. Kaira claimed that PPP would form government after winning the next general elections. He said that when the PPP came into power, it gave employments to people and fought Kashmir case.

He said the PPP was a family instead of a political party, adding the PPP gave right to speech to the common man and raised the morale of forces. He said that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was a brave lady who did not bow to anyone and accepted martyrdom.

Criticizing Imran Khan for telling lies, Kaira said that the country was weakened during the Imran regime. He said that Imran Khan annoyed Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, China and even Europe. He said that son of Benazir Shaheed and grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was successfully struggling to boost the image of country. He said that it was true that inflation had increased, adding that Imran Khan made agreement with the IMF and then broke them which threw the country in the economic crisis.