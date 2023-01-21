Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that the renovation work of Allama Iqbal Library is being completed rapidly.

The Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) authorities had been instructed to complete the work on Kashmir Road, Khadim Ali Road within the stipulated time. All possible steps would be taken to resolve the problems faced by the citizens due to development works. He expressed these views on the occasion of visiting development projects.

Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Faisal Shehzad and PICIIP officers were also present on this occasion. DC Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that the administrative affairs of Allama Iqbal Library had been handed over to the Metropolitan Corporation. To increase the facilities in the library including renovation of library building, furniture, ladies toilet block, new lights were being installed at a cost of 3 million rupees, he said. The DC said that a committee headed by ADC Finance had been constituted for the establishment of e-section in the library, supply of new books. It had also been directed to hire librarians for cataloging of books, he added.

DC Abdullah Khurram Niazi also inspected the ongoing work on Kashmir Road and expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of the work. He said that Kashmir Road was the most important and busiest highway of the city, work on the project should be accelerated and the road would be opened for traffic by February 20. The DC said that the rest of the work on the Khadim Ali Road should be completed without any delay. He appreciated the performance of the traffic police personnel for maintaining the traffic flow.

DEPTS URGED TO ENSURE MEASURES FOR SAFETY OF CITIZENS

District Emergency Board and District Disaster Management Authority reviewed safety arrangements at a meeting held at Deputy Commissioner Office here on Friday. The representatives of all district departments participated in the meeting. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal presented the rescue performance report in the meeting and said that the rescue performance was better in the year 2022.

He informed that the Rescue 1122 responded in time to 24,952 different emergencies and shifted 16,229 people out of 23,844 people to the hospital after providing them first aid, while 6,403 people were provided first aid on the spot during the year 2022. He said that 1,212 people died on the spot or while shifting to the hospital.

Further, he briefed on taking necessary measures to prevent accidents due to fog and smog in view of changing climate to reduce the increasing rate of accidents. District Emergency Officer (DEO) said that the safety arrangements in the buildings of more than 50 feet height across the district should be ensured to prevent untoward accidents. He also briefed the participants regarding possible flood prevention preparation.