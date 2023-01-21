Share:

ISLAMABAD - Roots Millennium student Elvina Ali bagged the High Achievers Award yesterday. Elvina Ali had earlier participated in the Edexcel’s world-class academic and general qualifications program under an agreement with the Roots Millennium school. The “Student Recognition and High Achievers Ceremony” was held at the Pak-China Friendship Centre. Edexcel’s world-class academic and general qualifications include GCSEs, A levels, International GCSEs, as well as some vocational qualifications, including NVQs and Functional Skills. At the event, Roots Millennium Schools Chief Executive Officer Dr Faisal Mushtaq appreciated Elvina Ali and other winners.