LAHORE-CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin visited the Chaharbagh site Friday to assess the progress of development work. The development work in an area of 322 acres in total has started, dividing the project into its Phase 1 and 2.

On his previous visit, Amin had already given the resident engineer on site instructions to speed up the communication infrastructure, joining up with trunk network, and to determine the feasibility of a flyover connecting Chaharbagh with Ring Road.

Executive Director Engineering Abdul Waheed gave the CEO a briefing on the Phase 1 development work that has been completed so far. Chaharbagh, being the most modern residential project of RUDA, has few unique features which include development based on Pedestrian Orientation (POD) corresponding to FARs. Most notably the development work on the formation of embankment for 200 feet, 100 feet and 40 feet wide roads, including earthwork and compaction are being paced up.

Later, the Project Head from NESPAK Jamshed Janjua provided a brief update on the current status of the work. He also postulated an update on the Trunk Utility Corridor’s advancement that was initiated earlier.

The CEO expressed his satisfaction with the progress made and reaffirmed that RUDA, despite being a new authority, is fully prepared with the wherewithal and motivation for both the idea of a modern city and the revitalization of Lahore.