Russia - The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned of an escalation in Ukraine in the event of an increase in the supply of Western weapons to Kyiv, according to the statement published on Friday as NATO partners met in Germany to discuss more aid for Ukraine. “We regard all this as an open provocative incitement by the West and an increase in the stakes in the conflict, which will inevitably lead to an increase in casualties and a dangerous escalation,” said Maria Zakharova, a ministry spokesperson, in the statement.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that any new NATO deliveries of heavy weapons to Kyiv “will not change anything” in regards to Russia achieving its goals in Ukraine.