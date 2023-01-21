Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan greatly values its multifaceted relationship with the United States and desires to further expand the friendly ties for mutual benefit of the two sides.

Chairman Senate expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of United States Donald Blome in Islamabad. A reception was also hosted in honour of the ambassador at Chairman Senate’s residence. During the call-on, the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaborations and development in the region.

The Chairman Senate thanked the US government for its cooperation and collaboration with Pakistan in various fields and appreciated the role of the US government in providing much-needed support to the Pakistani flood-affectees. He also emphasized on increasing trade links, enhancement of bilateral relations in different sectors. The Chairman Senate said that the multilateral nature of relations between Pakistan and the United States spans across decades. He appreciated the assistance provided by the USAID to the floodaffectees of Balochistan province. He said that the community development work in the remote areas of Balochistan in collaboration with USAID is commendable and more needs to be done in this regard.

Chairman Senate emphasized on strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral trade and economic relations and said that cooperation in health, education and climate change and other fields is the need of the hour. The US is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and Balochistan is emerging as an attractive destination for investment due to the Gwadar port. US investment in Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan will be welcomed. The Chairman said that the Pakistani community in the US is playing an active role in politics and various other fields.

He said that the Pakistan diaspora in the US is acting as a bridge between the two sides. During the meeting, the importance of promoting institutional support and the need to increase parliamentary exchanges was emphasized. Chairman Senate described the American cooperation as very important in view of the current economic situation of Pakistan. Chairman Senate also mentioned the Reko Diq project.