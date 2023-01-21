Share:

QUETTA - Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday distributed relief items among the flood victims in the Uthal area of Balochistan. The relief items included ration bags, blankets, clean drinking water, warm clothes, and milk for children. Speaking on the occasion, she said, “We believe in serving our people regardless of race and colour. We will not leave our brothers and sisters alone in this difficult time and will continue to help them as far as possible.”

More than 1,000 ration bags, clean drinking water, 200 blankets, warm clothes, medicines, milk for children, juice, toys and other necessary items were distributed to the flood-affected people.

The senator mingled with the flood affectees and while encouraging them, she said, “Your rehabilitation is our top priority.”

She appealed to the philanthropists that they should participate actively in the rehabilitation of the flood-ravaged people.