Opp holds ruling coalition in centre responsible for present economic mess in country

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf (PTI) on Friday berated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Senate accusing that the premier “begged peace” from India in his recent interview to Al-Arabiya news channel.

The opposition party also held the ruling coalition in the centre responsible for the present economic mess in the country by saying that “the state is being sacrificed over politics.

” On January 17, PM Sharif confirmed in the interview that he during his recent trip to the United Arab Emirates had sought help from Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for opening a dialogue with India, noting that Pakistan had “learnt its lesson” and “was ready for peace”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem speaking in the house said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government was sticking to power for no reasons. He added that the Sharif government was making every possible effort to prolong its rule either by getting dollars through foreign loans or by pursuing friendly countries to roll over Pakistan’s previous loans. Referring to the recent interview of the PM, the opposition leader said that now the premier was not only bent on begging for dollars but also “begging peace” from India. “It is clear from the interview that one does not beg due to poverty but due to his own conduct.” He said that Pakistan uptill now stood firm, besides the worst economic conditions but the present government had bent the country to its knees. Reading out some excerpts from the interview, PTI Senator Waseem said premier Sharif told the interviewee that Pakistan “fought three wars” with India and caused sufferings as a result of it. I didn’t want to mention how the Indian media is portraying this interview, he added.

The opposition leader went on to say that the nations were destroyed due to conduct and actions of the rulers. He underlined that the government might have forgotten the sacrifices of the martyrs. “The desire for peaceful coexistence is made from the position of strength,” he said. He deplored that the PM was adopting an apologetic behavior. He made it clear that peace with India could not be attained in this way. Senator Waseem, rejecting the offer of olive branch to India, advised the premier that it was the right time to take the decisions and he should move towards the general election to give an opportunity to the masses to elect a stable government. “It is the time of free, fair, and transparent elections and to take people-supported tough decisions for the country’s economy,” he concluded.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi responding to the opposition leader questioned the performance of PTI while it remained in power for more than three and a half years. He said that former prime minister Imran Khan and the PTI government totally remained oblivious of the country’s problems and even their own allies rejected them.

The minister claimed that no major national level project was launched during the PTI regime. He contended that the elections would be held on time and the nation would hold PTI accountable for its around four-year performance.