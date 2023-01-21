Share:

PESHAWAR - Several senior police officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were given new postings on Friday.

Zaib ullah Khan has been appointed DiG investigation, and irfan ullah has been appointed DiG internal accountability of the KP Police. in addition, Dar ali Khattak was appointed DiG Kohat, and Tahir ayub was appointed DiG Hazara, according to a notification released by the KP IGP’s Office.

Zahid ullah Jan was transferred as aiG establishment, abdul Rashid posted as DPO Mohmand, imran Khan as DPO buner, and saleem abbas Kulachi as DPO Khyber.

Man found hanging from tree: a young guy was shot dead and then hanged on a tree in the fields of Shagai Bala Daudzai.

According to a police official, Khayal Shah went missing from his home and his body was subsequently discovered hanging from a tree.

The police are probing the case after registration of FiR.