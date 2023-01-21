Share:

QUETTA - Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Science and Technology Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday hailed the services of the polio worker engaged in polio drive in parts of the province. In one of her tweets on Friday, the Parliamentary Secretary said that more than 11,000 polio teams who performed their national duty in flood-affected areas and areas receiving heavy downpour and snow-deserve real appreciation.

Due to tireless efforts and hard work of the government, no new case of polio has been recorded in Balochistan for the last two years, which is a satisfying fact.

“The continuation of the polio campaign during the snowfall in the areas is an unprecedented example of performing national responsibilities as well as service to the nation,” she said while acknowledging the services and dedication of the team engaged in the national cause.

She termed the polio workers as real heroes saying, “It is indeed laudable effort of those who are out to administer antipolio drops to children and performing their duties in the freezing temperature.” Dr Buledi recalled that no fresh cases of poliovirus have been reported in Balochistan for the past two years, which shows the commitment of the government to get rid of the virus for good.

“Strenuous efforts on the part of government will bear fruit as we will be successful in making Pakistan polio-free country,” she maintained.