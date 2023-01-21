Share:

LAHORE - The 298th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Enayat Qadari started here on Friday. Director General Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari inaugurated the urs celebrations while laying a traditional chador on the grave of the saint. He offered Fateha and special due for development, progress and stability of the country and freedom of occupied Kashmir. Auqaf officials and a large number of devotees were also present. The Auqaf Department had allocated special grant for the urs celebrations and lunger. Mehfil-e-sama, Naat Khwani, Quran Khwani are part of the urs celebrations, which would continue till January 22. Ulema and Musheikh will participate in spiritual ceremonies.