KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to the finance secretary and the State Bank authorities in the crypto currency.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) authorities were also issued notices.

The court summoned Farhan Ali Bilal, the investigation officer of FIA Cybercrime, on February 21, and it also issued notice to the deputy attorney general. “There is no law in Pakistan regarding cryptocurrency. How can action be taken on an issue that does not have a law?” Rizwan Ali Qadri Advocate argued before the court.

“The FIA sent notices to my client Muhammad Saleem Butt [despite the fact that] the SHC issued a directive in Waqar Zaka case,” he added. “Petitions related to cryptocurrency are still pending. The FIA summon notice should be suspended,” he demanded.

It is to be noted here that the FIA Cybercrime’s notice regarding cryptocurrency is pending in the SHC.