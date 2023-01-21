Share:

LAHORE - Muhammad Shehzad, who tied lead with six other on day one, shot 67, five under par and maintained lead to second day with a gross of 136, eight under par in the Bank Al Habib’s 12th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2023 at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC) on Friday. M Zubair and defending Waheed Baloch are his close challengers with joint score of 68, four under par. Pakistan’s ace golfer Shabbir Iqbal is sharing second day’s third position with Ashiq Hussain by carding a joint gross of 140, four under. Waheed Baloch, Shehzad and Zubair started well on the second day. Waheed started with four birdies on red course but on blue side, his single bogie stopped him from lead. Shehzad started from blue and carded one under par. Shehzad’s four birdies on the red side helped him to lead on second day. Zubar shot three under on blue side and one birdie on red side. After the cut on second day, 40 professionals will participate today (Saturday) till the final round. The competitions for senior and junior professionals will also start today.