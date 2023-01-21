Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Friday raised concerns as the ball to pick the caretaker Punjab chief minister is now in the court of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Punjab government and opposition have failed to reach an agreement on appointment of a caretaker chief minister as both sides have reservations on the nominees.

According to the Constitution, the electoral body will announce a name out of the four nominees sent by both sides within two days.

The government alliance has recommended Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Naseer Ahmad Khan, while the opposition has named Ahad Raza Cheema and Mohsin Naqvi for the position.

In a tweet, the former interior minister said the nation was aware of the unholy game being played to select the caretaker chief minister.

The prevailing situation had worsened to the point that it had become a matter of national security.

He said National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had created another political crisis by accepting the resignations of the lawmakers. “Holding elections is tantamount to making thieves run,” the senior politician said.