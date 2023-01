Share:

FAISALABAD - Millat Town police on Friday registered a case against six accused for stealing oil from the PARCO pipeline near Chak No 021-RB. The police said PARCO Security Officer Riaz Ahmed, in a complaint, said Qisar Imtiaz, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mudasar Iqbal and Abdul Hameed had allegedly dug a tunnel near Chak No 201-RB Chandian Talawan and stole a huge quantity of oil from a pipline.