LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced Arfa Twin Towers Project in Lahore by laying the foundation stone of another mega project of Punjab. The CM was given briefing about the Arfa Twin Towers Project. The CM apprised that state-of-the-art Arfa Twin Towers Project will be established on the adjacent land with Arfa Karim IT Park. Initial cost of this project has been estimated at Rs.12 billion, he added. The CM said that the Punjab government is already constructing a hospital on the old vegetable market land, adding that motive behind Arfa Twin Towers Project is to promote software industry. The software industry will provide employments to the youth, he said.

He stated that the 17-storey twin towers will not only provide a shelter for the technology echo system but will also prove to be beneficial in generating a revenue. Offices of national and international companies will be established in Arfa Twin Towers, he added.

RS 200M FUNDS BEING DISTRIBUTED AMONG BAR ASSOCIATIONS:

CM Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday said that funds amounting to Rs.200 million were being distributed on behalf of the Punjab government to the Supreme Court Bar, Punjab Bar, High Court Bar, District and Tehsil Bars. Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony, he said the Punjab government had incorporated Aqeeda-eKhatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) in the marriage certificate and also established Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) University. Nazra and Quranic translation was declared mandatory for the students, he added. He said that offices of Advocate General and Prosecution were being established while Public Defender Act was being presented to redress and advocate the problems of a common man.