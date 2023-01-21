Share:

Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has clarified his tweet in which he labeled last three finance minister of the country as ‘jokers’.

Taking to media in the federal capital, Suleman Sharif said that his “joker” remarks were about the last three finance ministers appointed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

"PTI changed five finance ministers and I called the last three [jokers]," Mr Sharif said.

At this, a journalist asked if the "last three" included Miftah Ismail as well. Suleman said he did not take the name of anyone, and so his tweet did not label any specific personality as “joker”.

On January 16, Suleman took to Twitter and said, “The last 3 finance ministers were jokers. They ran a clown show! Dar sb averted a default after atomic detonations in 1998. The challenges are humongous, he is giving his best shot no match for his commitment and hard work. The three jokers have laid minefields!”