Share:

RAWALPINDI - a suspected criminal was killed during an exchange of fire between police and gangsters at Sada Road in Zafar Colony, informed sources on Friday. The deceased suspect had been identified as Muhammad Ayaz Khan, hails from Kohat, body of whom was moved to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem, they said. Police also seized a pistol, bullets, purse and a motorcycle without number plate. naseerabad police registered a case against the fleeing suspects and began investigation. According to sources, a police team was conducting routine patrolling in area of Sada Road in Zafar Colony when the cops spotted four suspects riding on two motorcycles and signalled them to stop. The motorcyclists opened firing on police party instead of stopping for body search, they said adding that police also chased and fired into air. Suddenly, two suspects fell down, sources said adding that one of two suspects managed to escape while firing gunshots in order to avoid arrest. However, the second one suffered bullet injuries and police held him besides recovering weapon and motorcycle from his possession. The suspect died and his body was moved to hospital. police registered case against the accused and began investigation. A police spokesman said that police are carrying out search operation to arrest three fleeing suspects involved in firing on police party