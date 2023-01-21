Share:

Two police personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district on Saturday.

As per the details garnered, terrorists attacked the Dheri Zardad Police Post, wounding three policemen.

Soon after the attack, the police repulsed the sudden attack and compelled the terrorists to run away for their safety.

During the retaliation, three policemen, who were on duty, received bullet injuries and were rushed to District Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment. However, two of them succumbed to their wounds while one was under treatment.

The terrorists managed to flee the spot.