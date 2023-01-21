Share:

SWABI - armed men gunned down one person over old enmity while bullet riddled body of another man was recovered here on Friday. Police said that on instructions of key accused abu baqar, the culprit Jehan ali gunned down Zakaullah over old enmity in Yar Hussain police station jurisdiction. bullet riddled body of a 40-year unidentified person was recovered from near River indus in ala Dher area of swabi. bodies of both persons were shifted to different hospitals for post-mortem and police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations started investigations.