DI KHAN - The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams along with Cantt Police station conducted a grand operation in various areas and caught two persons accused of power theft. According to PESCO spokesman, the team led by Company’s SDO Cantt Sub-division Shaukat Ullah Khan Mehsud, conducted an operation against power pilferage in different areas of Cantt-II and Degree College feeders including Madni Town, Shah Alamabad, Christian Colony and other adjoining areas.