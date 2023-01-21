Share:

QUETTA - Upper Balochistan is still receiving snowfall which has again disrupted several link roads in Chaman Kozak Top, Muslim Bagh, Ziarat and other upper areas in the province. Besides this, rain on Friday soaked many areas in Punjab including Lahore and Gujranwala, making weather nippy.

The roads in Chaman which were cleared for traffic a few days ago, have again been closed due to heavy snowfall. Quetta Chaman Highway has been closed for traffic owing to heavy snowfall in Chaman Kozak Top. Besides this, Muslim Bagh Ziarat, Chaman Sheela Bagh, Khawaja Imran Khanzuzai and Toba Achakzai roads have been shut after these areas received severe snowfall and rain.

There are reports that many people have been trapped in Chaman Toba Achakzai, Toba Kakri, and Ziarat Luiband. Apart from this,many plain areas of Punjab which were in the grip of cold and dry weather for the last several days, received showers on Friday.

The rain has added to the chill. The upper areas of the country are already receiving sleet and snow.

The silver snow has covered the whole of Murree giving it a spectacular white look.

According to the Metrological Department’s forecast, rain with thunder and lightning is expected at a few places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, North Punjab and North Balochistan and snowfall in the mountains on Friday. The Met Office has predicted that westerly winds are affecting North Balochistan which will cover the upper areas from January 21 (night) and will continue intermittently till January 25.

However, the weather in the last 24 hours has been extremely cold and dry in most parts of the country.