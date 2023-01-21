Share:

CHINA - Piling onto a packed train, factory owner Wang Chunfeng was among millions of Chinese looking to make up for lost time this Lunar New Year after years of pandemic-enforced separation from his family. China will this weekend usher in the Year of the Rabbit, kicking off “Spring Festival” and the most important annual family gathering. With health controls finally lifted, on Friday passengers at a station in Shanghai crowded onto carriages headed to the central city of Wuhan, where the first cases of Covid-19 were reported in 2019. “Tomorrow we will have a big family reunion,” Wang, aged about 40, explained excitedly. He said travelling before the reopening would have caused problems with his child’s school. The rest of his family had made the journey ahead of him a few days earlier.

“It’s the first time in three years that we will all be together,” he added. The end of the zero-Covid policy in China has heralded a return to some kind of normal life, even as case numbers have surged nationwide. Leader Xi Jinping this week said he was “concerned” about the virus situation in rural areas as millions head from hard-hit cities to the countryside, where medical facilities can be understaffed and underfunded. But many aboard the train were celebrating. “We can’t wait to see our parents,” said 35-year-old Li, who was travelling with her child and husband to surprise their relatives.