Kyiv, Ukraine-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Thursday that he expected “strong decisions” on further Western arms supplies at a key meeting of allies at the US Ramstein airbase in Germany on Friday.

“As we prepare for tomorrow’s Ramstein, we expect strong decisions. We expect a powerful military support package from the United States,” he said.

Ahead of the talks, pressure has been growing on Berlin to approve the delivery of German-made Leopard 2 tanks, which are keenly sought after by officials in Kyiv to press offensives against Russian troops.

Poland and Finland have indicated they would be willing to send the tanks to Ukraine, but need German approval for the move.

“I am grateful to Charles Michel, President of the European Council, who was in Kyiv today and who very clearly calls on Europe to make a decision on tanks,” Zelensky said.

“Now we are waiting for a decision from one European capital that will activate the prepared chains of cooperation on tanks,” he said, adding: “I believe that the strength of German leadership will remain unchanged.”