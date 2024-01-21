Sunday, January 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

250-bed Nusrat Fateh Ali Hospital to be functional from Jan 25

Agencies
January 21, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital will be functional with 250 beds from January 25 to facilitate the maximum number of patients.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that 100 beds were already functional in Nus­rat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital and now its capacity would be increased up to 250 beds.

He said that working on the project was in the finishing stage and these beds would be made functional from January 25, 2024. He directed the hospital administration to ensure tree plan­tation at available space in the hospital whereas local philanthropists would be requested for do­nation of a well-equipped dialysis center.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is ex­pected to visit Faisalabad next week and inaugu­rate the projects, he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1705809941.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024