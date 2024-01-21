27,96,244 voters in Sialkot district will exercise their right to vote

SIALKOT - On February 8, 2796244 male and female voters in Sialkot district will exercise their right to vote, including 1503792 men and 1292452 female voters. Five National Assembly constituencies of the district have been divided into 3423 blocks. Polling stations have been set up, NA-70 has been divided into 552 blocks, the total number of voters in the constituency is 555,752, of which the number of male voters is 301,530, while the number of female voters is 254,222. NA-72 is divided into 821 blocks, the total number of votes in this constituency is 589,021, in which male voters are 320,186 and female voters are 268,834. NA-73 is divided into 580 blocks. The number of voters in this constituency is 539393 in which 289189 male voters and 250204 female voters.