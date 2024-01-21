Sunday, January 21, 2024
27,96,244 voters in Sialkot district will exercise their right to vote

AHMAD JUNAID
January 21, 2024
Regional

SIALKOT   -   On February 8, 2796244 male and fe­male voters in Sialkot district will exercise their right to vote, in­cluding 1503792 men and 1292452 female voters. Five National Assembly constitu­encies of the district have been divided into 3423 blocks. Poll­ing stations have been set up, NA-70 has been divided into 552 blocks, the to­tal number of voters in the constituency is 555,752, of which the number of male voters is 301,530, while the number of female voters is 254,222. NA-72 is di­vided into 821 blocks, the total number of votes in this con­stituency is 589,021, in which male vot­ers are 320,186 and female voters are 268,834. NA-73 is di­vided into 580 blocks. The number of voters in this constituency is 539393 in which 289189 male voters and 250204 female voters.

