LAHORE - The Punjab Irrigation Depart­ment has completed 60 per cent work of desilting of canals in the province.

According to official sources here on Saturday, under-train­ing officers at the Civil Servic­es Academy participated in the ongoing desilting campaign.

Superintending Engineer Sarfraz Khalid and XEN Rana Tariq Saif briefed the officers about advantages of canal desilting.