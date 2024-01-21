Akbar Niazi Hospital, ITP install security cabins, awareness messages at Bharakahu Bypass

ISLAMABAD - Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) collaborated with the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for the installation of security cabins and traffic awareness messages under the hospital’s corporate social responsibility at the Bharakahu Bypass in Islamabad. ANTH organized the handingover ceremony at the hospital.

Director ANTH, Col. (R) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi, Deputy Director ANTH, Dr. Areej Niazi, and other ANTH management personnel welcomed ITP officials. The cabins were handed over to DSP ITP Nazar Hussain. The ceremony was also attended by Sub Inspector ITP (Road and Safety) Muhammad Shafique Bajwa and Asst. Sub Inspector ITP (Road and Safety) Zahira Batool and Asst. Sub Inspector Shabir Hussain. DSP appreciated ANTH for helping ITP in creating a safer and more secure environment for all commuters at Bharakahu Bypass. The ceremony was followed by Road Safety and Traffic Rules Workshop, a comprehensive academic session by the ITP Education Wing at the ANTH facility. The workshop was attended by a large number of hospital staff members including drivers. The ITP trainers briefed the participants about various traffic protocols including quick vehicle inspection, measures in case of heated engine, and road signs. The trainers also addressed various questions by the participants, who found this workshop to be quite informative and useful. Dr. Areej Niazi said, “We are glad to be part of this partnership and ANTH is always committed to the community’s overall well-being and safety and will keep collaborating with ITP in the future also.”

“Along with providing quality healthcare for all, the hospital is proud to contribute to the safety and security of the public,” Col. (R) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi commented on the collaboration. Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of ANTH Communications, told media, “This partnership is part of the hospital’s outreach activities beyond healthcare. With acts like this joint effort, ANTH will keep playing its role as an active and responsible contributor in the society.”

At the end of the ceremony, Col. (R) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi presented shields and letter of thanks to the DSP for the support of the Chief Traffic Officer, Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk. Both sides resolved to keep working together on more such public service initiatives.