Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter over ‘Rust’ film death

LOS ANGELES - Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with manslaughter again over the deadly 2021 shooting on the set of his film “Rust,” court documents filed Friday showed. Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for the low-budget Western in New Mexico when it discharged a live round, killing cinematographer Hal­yna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, has repeatedly denied responsibility for the Octo­ber 2021 shooting, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which in any case should have been loaded with a non-lethal blank. Friday’s de­velopment marks the latest attempt to hold someone to account for the deadly episode, which sent shock­waves through Hollywood and led to calls for a tightening of the rules around firearms on movie sets. Ini­tial manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dropped in April last year, due to what prosecutors called “new facts” which demanded “further investigation and forensic analysis.” In October, prosecutors said they were convening a grand jury -- a group of citizens who assess evidence and decide whether there is a case to answer. “We look forward to our day in court,” Baldwin’s attor­neys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement sent to AFP on Friday. Baldwin reportedly faces up to 18 months in jail if convicted of the new charge. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer -- the person respon­sible for supplying and maintaining weapons -- is set to go on trial next month on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors say that as the person who loaded the gun, she is culpable. She denies the charges. Investigators discovered a number of other live rounds on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set -- a popular destination for film producers lok­ing to recreate the 19th century US frontier -- in addition to the one that killed Hutchins.