Aleem Khan vows to provide clean water, good environment

LAHORE - President IPP and Candidate from NA-117 Abdul Aleem Khan has achieved another success in NA-117 and PP 149 as former Members of Punjab Assembly Haji Muhammad Ejaz and Syed Gul Agha have announced their full support in the coming gen­eral elections. Likewise, a large number of ex-chairmen and councilors of Union Councils from Shahdara and Badamibagh and adjacent areas have also joined the election campaign of Abdul Aleem Khan, Samiullah Khan and Ghazali Saleem Butt in NA-117 and PP-145 and 146.

Meanwhile in a joint women convention of PMLN and IPP full confidence has been reposed on Abdul Aleem Khan. Talking to different delegations, Abdul Al­eem Khan said that his first pri­ority would be the development and uplift of Shahdara, for which maximum work will be ensured in the shortest possible time. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that clean water, better environ­ment, developed facilities are the right of every citizen, which were unfortunately neglected in Shah­drah. He added that the area of Shahdrah and NA-117 is the gateway to Lahore city and every Pakistani who enters Shahdrah should feel pleasant on arriving in this area and for this purpose results will be achieved practi­cally after coming into power.

Meanwhile, addressing the joint women’s convention of PML-N and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party in NA-117, the speakers said that Abdul Aleem Khan has earned a good name in the public service during the last 22 years which is a source of pride for the people of this constituency. Can­didate PP 146 Ghazali Saleem Butt, PML-N Women Wing Presi­dent Sadia Mehmood, General Secretary Naseem Shaheen and IPP leader Malik Zaman Naseeb also addressed the convention.

Women officials bearers ex­pressed their commitment that the eagle and the lion are the symbols of our success, which they will do their best to achieve victory. On this occasion, Ghaza­li Saleem Butt, the candidate of the Provincial Assembly from PP 146, addressed the conven­tion. He said that the coming of women to the field for the elec­tion campaign is a reason for in­creasing our political strength. He said that the National Assem­bly constituency from Badami Bagh to Shahdara has been ne­glected. Now it is the fortune of this region that it has got a true patron under the leadership of Abdul Aleem Khan and In­shaAllah not only will this area become equal to the developed regions but it will be a symbol of progress and prosperity. It is mentionable that from Badami Bagh to Shahdara, election of­fices have been opened every­where and banners, flexes and other advertising materials are displayed at the intersections. The series of door-to-door mes­sages for the victory of Lion and Eagle on February 8 by both the parties has intensified.

Moreover, the election cam­paign of Abdul Aleem Khan is going on in PP 149 where ex-MPA Shoaib Siddiqui is address­ing corner meetings in differ­ent areas, while ex-local body members are also engaged in door-to-door canvassing. A large number of posters and advertis­ing screens of Abdul Aleem Khan have also been displayed.