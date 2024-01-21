All parties allowed to hold polls activities: Punjab CM

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 36th provincial cabinet meeting at the CM Office, here on Saturday.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, the CM said all political parties and independent candidates would be permitted to hold their electoral activities. Conduct of free and fair elections would be ensured under any circumstance, he added.

In the light of the code of conduct, issued by the the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP), all can­didates would be allowed to hold their rallies, going door-to-door and displaying banners and post­ers. All political parties would be provided level playing field, Naqvi promised. The CM underscored that action would definitely be taken in case of making a speech against the Pakistan Army or the institutions. “Holding free and fair elections is my prime responsibility which I will duly fulfil. We will ful­ly cooperate with the Election Com­mission in order to ensure holding of elections in a peaceful and fair environment,” the CM added.

Approval was granted during the cabinet meeting for allocation of Rs4.10 billion for making foolproof arrangements for elections and providing security. Approval was accorded for allocation of funds worth Rs8 billion for establish­ment of Punjab Cancer Care Hos­pital at Manawan Lahore. Approv­al was also granted to undertake new measures for treatment of pa­tients under the Sehat Sahulat Pro­gramme. The CM, during the meet­ing, ordered stopping increase in lab test fee in big hospitals. Ap­proval was granted for allocation of additional funds for early com­pletion of additional work of Akbar Chowk flyover project. It was also decided to undertake remodelling of choking points so as to improve traffic flow on various boulevards and roads of Lahore. Remodelling work at choking points would be completed at the cost of Rs700 mil­lion. The decisions made during the16th meeting of the cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development were endorsed in the cabinet meeting.