All parties allowed to run polls campaign :CM

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 36th provincial cabinet meet­ing at the CM Office, here on Saturday.

Addressing the cabi­net meeting, the CM said all political parties and independent candidates would be permitted to hold their electoral activi­ties. Conduct of free and fair elections would be ensured under any cir­cumstance, he added.

In the light of the code of conduct, issued by the the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), all can­didates would be allowed to hold their rallies, going door-to-door and display­ing banners and posters. All political parties would be provided level playing field, Naqvi promised.

The CM underscored that action would definite­ly be taken in case of mak­ing a speech against the Pakistan Army or the insti­tutions. “Holding free and fair elections is my prime responsibility which I will duly fulfill. We will fully co­operate with the Election Commission in order to ensure holding of elections in a peaceful and fair envi­ronment,” the CM added. Approval was granted dur­ing the Cabinet meeting for allocation of Rs 4.10 billion for making foolproof ar­rangements for elections and providing security. Ap­proval was accorded for al­location of funds worth Rs 8 billion for establishment of Punjab Cancer Care Hos­pital at Manawan Lahore. Approval was also granted to under­take new measures for treatment of patients under the Sehat Sahulat Pro­gramme.

The CM, during the meeting, or­dered stopping increase in lab test fee in big hospi­tals. Approval was granted for allocation of additional funds for early comple­tion of additional work of Akbar Chowk flyover proj­ect. It was also decided to undertake remodeling of choking points so as to improve traffic flow on various boulevards and roads of Lahore. Remodel­ing work at choking points would be completed at the cost of Rs 700 million. The decisions made dur­ing the16th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Commit­tee for Finance and Devel­opment were endorsed in the cabinet meeting. Provincial ministers, ad­visers, chief secretary, IG Police, Advocate General Punjab, secretaries of de­partments concerned and senior officials attended the meeting.