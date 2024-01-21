Aneeq Ahmad for establishing harmony based society

KARACHI - The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has placed a great emphasis on establishing harmony based soci­ety, which is based on patience, love and brotherhood.

While addressing an ‘Interfaith Harmony Confer­ence’ organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony at St.Patrick’s Cathedral here on Saturday, he said that the people should give up strictness in their behaviours and come forward with the message of brotherhood for a liveable society.

The Caretaker Minister alluding to the minori­ties said, ‘We will work jointly.’ He said we all agreed to make the society a better place to live in. He further said that no religion taught killings and bloodshed but they taught love and peace. He said that the law had great importance and it played a significant role in society. Aneeq said, ‘We have faith in all heavenly holy books and the Holy Quran is the custodian of all these books.’