Aneeq Ahmed launches book ‘Fasahat Ka Safar’

KARACHI - Caretaker Federal Minis­ter for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Satur­day launched a book titled ‘Fasahat Ka Safar’ at Paki­stan American Cultural Centre (PACC). The book is authored by Syed Fasihud­din Saharwardi. While ad­dressing the book launch­ing ceremony, the Caretaker Minister said that the mi­nority communities living in the country had equal rights. He said that they had played a vital role especially in the field of education. An­eeq said that the minorities were enjoying their free­dom in the country. He said that the state would pro­tect the life and property of every citizen including minorities. He also stressed the need for promoting in­terfaith harmony.