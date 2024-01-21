Arnold Schwarzenegger’s undeclared watch fetches $294,000 at climate auction

VIENNA - The wristwatch that landed Arnold Schwarzenegger in de­tainment at Munich Airport on Wednesday raised €270,000 ($294,000) after being sold at a dinner in Austria for his charity, the Schwarzenegger Climate Ini­tiative. The event, which raised €1.31m in total, was attended by US Climate Envoy John Kerry along with many other climate action visionaries. Art pieces and unique jewelry were also auc­tioned off. “Amidst the ongoing fight against pollution, I also wit­ness the progress that has been achieved. We have come a long way. Today, so many people are here to be part of the solution,” Schwarzenegger said at the din­ner. “I extend my gratitude to ev­eryone who has joined my fight against pollution.” Schwarzeneg­ger is facing criminal tax pro­ceedings for failing to declare the Audemars Piguet watch to cus­toms officers in Munich after he got off a flight from Los Angeles, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday. “He did not declare a product. A product that was imported from non-EU coun­tries in order to remain in the EU. And this process applies to every­one,” press officer Thomas Meis­ter said. Meister said the former California governor and “Ter­minator” star was released and traveled on after being held for over two hours. The actor agreed to pre-pay potential taxes on the watch but the officers failed to get a credit card machine to work for an hour until they gave up and brought him to a bank and asked him to withdraw cash from an ATM to pay, a source close to the actor told CNN. The ATM they brought him to had a limit that was too low, and the bank was closed. When he re­turned, a new officer brought a new credit card machine that worked, the source added.