Sunday, January 21, 2024
Arsenal keep Premier League title hopes by beating Crystal Palace 5-0

Arsenal keep Premier League title hopes by beating Crystal Palace 5-0
Anadolu
6:48 PM | January 21, 2024
Arsenal kept their English Premier League title hopes alive by beating struggling Crystal Palace 5-0 on Saturday.

The Gunners lost three of their past five Premier League games but earned three points from their latest game at the Emirates Stadium.

Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes' header in the 11th minute brought an early lead, and with Crystal Palace goalie Dean Henderson's own goal in the 37th minute, the first half ended 2-0.

Belgian forward Leandro Trossard's shot to the top left corner made it 3-0 for the hosts in the 59th minute.

It seemed the game would end with that score, but Gabriel Martinelli's double salvo in two minutes, 94th and 95th, made it 5-0.

Liverpool top the league table with 45 points, while Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa are behind with 43 points.

