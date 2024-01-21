Balochistan CM visits Sibi to review polls arrangements

QUETTA - Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Satur­day visited Sibi division to review the law and order situation and prepara­tions for the upcoming polls 2024.

Caretaker provincial Home Min­ister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qa­dir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Additional IG Police Jawad Dogar, Commissioner Naseerabad Division, DIG Police and Deputy Commissioners of six districts participated in the review meeting held in this connection.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that funds for trans­portation would be released to the deputy commissioners by the pro­vincial government in two days. A comprehensive security plan has been created for peaceful elections, he said and directed that provision of drinking water, washrooms and basic facilities should be ensured at the polling stations in districts. The CM emphasized that in all six dis­tricts of Naseerabad division, effec­tive steps should be taken to main­tain peace. He noted that the Election Commission has kept the transport rate higher than other provinces in consideration of communication dif­ficulties in Balochistan.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed that the agreement for installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive poll­ing stations had been finalized and all the deputy commissioners have been asked to nominate a focal per­son for the operation of CCTV cam­eras in the next 24 hours.