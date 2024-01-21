Bilawal Bhutto claims arrow can thwart any conspiracy

ADDU/KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Sat­urday that the PPP had a transfor­mative 10-point agenda to com­bating poverty, unemployment, and inflation effectively.

While addressing a public meeting in Kot Addue, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated PPP rep­resents the interests of the back­ward classes, distinguishing it from other political parties. The other parties aligned with the elite, however, PPP is commit­ted to the welfare of the common man, he categorically stated.

Bilawal also pledged to pro­vide essential support to vari­ous segments of society, promis­ing 300 units of free electricity for each poor family and Kissan Card for farmers with facility of crop insurance.

Additionally, a revolutionary youth card programme was un­veiled to offer financial assis­tance and support to the coun­try’s young population, said Bilawal. Highlighting the need for genuine representation, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged voters to choose the arrow symbol on Feb­ruary 8, symbolizing the unity of workers, farmers, and youth. He criticised opponents for not heeding to honour prom­ises made to people in Pun­jab province. He vowed to establish universities in Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh. He called on the people to turn out in large numbers on elec­tions day, declaring that the ar­row symbol could thwart any conspiracy. Bilawal Zardari stated that he was the grand­son of Shaheed Zulfiqar and son of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and he had learnt a lot from teachings of the both. Masses are the center of power, he added. He also promised to build 3 million houses for the poor. Bilawal maintained that the PPP would make the next government with the power of people’s vote. On this occa­sion, thousands of PPP work­ers were also present. Also, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned an attack on the PPP election office in Lahore and the firing at the Party’s corner meeting in Karachi. He said that target­ing the election office of PP 162 candidate Manzar Abbas Khokhar with a petrol bomb in Lahore was an open terrorism.