Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with the caretaker provincial cabinet, visited Qurban Lines in Lahore and reviewed the ongoing construction of police residential quarters.

On this occasion, Inspector General Police Dr. Usman Anwar briefed him about the project.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker Punjab CM said that three floors of apartments will be completed before 31st January and will be allotted to the police personnel.