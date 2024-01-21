CECOS University holds annual convocation

PESHAWAR - CECOS University marked a significant milestone on Saturday as it conferred 130 degrees during its annual convocation. Prof Dr Naseer Ahmad, the Vice-Chancellor, kicked off the event with an inspiring speech, reflecting on the graduates’ journey and underscoring the pivotal role of education in shaping a better future.
The ceremony reached its pinnacle with the presentation of prestigious Gold Medal awards to 15 outstanding graduates who excelled in Bachelor’s and Master’s programs. Additionally, three individuals were honoured with PhD degrees, a testament to their dedication and scholarly contributions.
Following these recognitions, degrees were bestowed upon the Bachelor’s and Master’s graduates of the session 2023. Each graduate proudly walked across the stage, symbolizing the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.
Distinguished guests, including Chief Guest Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor of the university, and Guest of Honor Dr Qasim Jan, delivered insightful speeches, motivating graduates to pursue their dreams and positively impact society.
President Engr. Tanveer Javed concluded the series of speeches by commending the graduates on their achievements and encouraging them to apply their knowledge for the betterment of society.
The convocation concluded on a joyful note with group pictures capturing the essence of shared accomplishments. CECOS University takes pride in its graduates’ accomplishments and looks forward to witnessing their future endeavours as they embark on new chapters in their lives.