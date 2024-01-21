CECOS University holds annual convocation

PESHAWAR - CECOS University marked a significant milestone on Saturday as it conferred 130 degrees during its annual convocation. Prof Dr Naseer Ahmad, the Vice-Chancellor, kicked off the event with an in­spiring speech, reflecting on the graduates’ journey and underscoring the piv­otal role of education in shaping a better future.

The ceremony reached its pinnacle with the presentation of pres­tigious Gold Medal awards to 15 outstand­ing graduates who ex­celled in Bachelor’s and Master’s programs. Ad­ditionally, three indi­viduals were honoured with PhD degrees, a tes­tament to their dedica­tion and scholarly con­tributions.

Following these recog­nitions, degrees were be­stowed upon the Bach­elor’s and Master’s graduates of the ses­sion 2023. Each graduate proudly walked across the stage, symbolizing the culmination of years of hard work and dedi­cation.

Distinguished guests, including Chief Guest Haji Ghulam Ali, Gov­ernor of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and Chancel­lor of the university, and Guest of Honor Dr Qasim Jan, delivered insight­ful speeches, motivat­ing graduates to pursue their dreams and posi­tively impact society.

President Engr. Tan­veer Javed concluded the series of speeches by commending the grad­uates on their achieve­ments and encourag­ing them to apply their knowledge for the bet­terment of society.

The convocation con­cluded on a joyful note with group pictures capturing the essence of shared accomplish­ments. CECOS Universi­ty takes pride in its grad­uates’ accomplishments and looks forward to wit­nessing their future en­deavours as they embark on new chapters in their lives.