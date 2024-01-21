Ch Sarwar warns of turmoil if Bilawal Bhutto faces unequal treatment in Lahore

LAHORE - Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Lahore to address a public gathering at NA 127 Township Cricket ground on Saturday. The atmosphere is charged with anticipation as the former Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar, visited the jalsa venue along with PPP leaders to assess the preparations. Speaking to media representatives, Chaudhry Sarwar, who is also a member of the Muslim League-Q and serves as the Punjab President, emphasized the importance of a level playing field for Bilawal Bhutto in Lahore. He warned of potential consequences if fairness is not ensured in the electoral process. Chaudhry Sarwar expressed confidence in Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership, portraying him as an international figure demanding fairness in the upcoming general elections. He foresees a triumphant victory for Bilawal Bhutto in the NA-127 constituency, surpassing expectations.