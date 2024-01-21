Ch Sarwar warns of turmoil if Bilawal Bhutto faces unequal treatment in Lahore

LAHORE - Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has ar­rived in Lahore to address a public gathering at NA 127 Township Cricket ground on Saturday. The atmosphere is charged with anticipation as the former Governor of Pun­jab, Chaudhry Sarwar, vis­ited the jalsa venue along with PPP leaders to assess the preparations. Speak­ing to media representa­tives, Chaudhry Sarwar, who is also a member of the Muslim League-Q and serves as the Punjab Pres­ident, emphasized the im­portance of a level playing field for Bilawal Bhutto in Lahore. He warned of potential consequences if fairness is not ensured in the electoral process. Chaudhry Sarwar ex­pressed confidence in Bi­lawal Bhutto’s leadership, portraying him as an inter­national figure demanding fairness in the upcoming general elections. He fore­sees a triumphant victory for Bilawal Bhutto in the NA-127 constituency, sur­passing expectations.